Pros and cons in Round 2 of the AFL

This is the good and bad news for your club after the second round of the season.

Tigers

Pros

The margin at the quarter-time and half-time break was just a solitary goal despite not playing to their capabilities.

The move to use Jack Riewoldt as a second ruckman was a good one as he halved the contest.

Cons

Richmond were beaten in every facet of the game. It was a poor performance.

To make things worse for the Tigers it seems as though they will be without Jack Riewoldt for a few games due to a wrist injury that he suffered.

Magpies

Pros

Everyone played their role for the team. Only Travis Varcoe had fewer than ten possessions, which is indicative of the even performance that the Magpies put in.

It was a team effort from the Pies, who had ten different goal-kickers. The Magpies have plenty of depth given Will Hoskin-Elliott and Taylor Adams have been out of the team in the first two rounds of the season, arguably two of the club’s most important players.

Cons

Collingwood only managed to make the margin a comfortable one on the scoreboard in the last quarter – the biggest lead that they took into the breaks was three goals at three-quarter time.

Swans

Pros

Sydney were four points down at half time, despite not playing well.

The Swans had the two highest possession-winners on the ground, with Josh Kennedy and Jake Lloyd both accumulating more than 30 touches.

Cons

The Swans kicked just eight goals from a total of 22 scoring shots, and you aren’t going to win many games of footy with that accuracy.

It was another disappointing outing for the Swans who relied heavily on Lance Franklin, kicking three goals.

Crows

Pros

Adelaide won a game that they weren’t expected to win by many experts. The Crows had nine goal-kickers.

Rory Sloane and Matt Crouch had a total of 15 tackles between them. The Crows only had two players with less than ten possessions and no player had more than 26 disposals, which indicates an even contribution.

Cons

The Crows kicked extremely inaccurately with 16 of their 28 shots at goal going through for behinds.

Bombers

Pros

Essendon were competitive in Round 2 up until the last quarter, trailing by just four points at three-quarter time.

Cons

The Bombers failed to kick a goal in the first quarter. It was yet another disappointing game for the Dons as they lost a winnable game that they were favourites in.

Saints

Pros

The Saints prevailed in a game that was in the balance until the last couple of minutes. They showed plenty of character.

Cons

St Kilda kicked extremely inaccurately, only kicking 10 goals from 26 shots at goal.

Power

Pros

The Power won a game that was in the balance for the majority of it.

Tom Rockliff and Travis Boak were prolific and ruckman Scott Lycett was outstanding in the ruck, in particular with his work around the ground.

Cons

Port won the match despite trailing at quarter time. Jack Watts and Karl Amon were injured.

The game was in the balance up until the very end, despite the Blues failing to kick a goal in the second quarter.

Blues

Pros

Sam Walsh was important part of the Blues being competitive, with the youngster providing youthful exuberance.

Harry McKay did everything he could to lift the team, playing as a second ruckman and kicking two goals.

Cons

The Blues lost a game that they could of won. The endeavour and fight that Carlton displayed was soured by an injury suffered by Charlie Curnow.

Cats

Pros

Geelong dominated the game and were ruthless in their endeavour, even though they led by a big margin in the second half.

Recruit Gary Rohan kicked the most goals in the game, finishing the game with three goals.

The Cats kicked extremely accurately with 20 goals from their 26 shots at goal, and their defence was impressive, as they only conceded six goals for the game.

Cons

The Cats only kicked a solitary goal in the second quarter.

Demons

Pros

Clayton Oliver and Angus Brayshaw never stopped trying, accumulating 77 possessions between them.

Max Gawn never stopped trying, finishing the game with 53 hit-outs.

The Demons had two more tackles than the Cats.

Cons

The Cats completely outplayed the Dees, with the Demons kicking just six goals from their 16 shots at goal.

You never want to accuse a team of lacking endeavour, but the Demons capitulated.

This loss could have ramifications as far as diminishing the morale of the playing group and the club as a whole.

Eagles

Pros

It was just about a complete performance from the West Coast.

The defensive side of the Eagles’ game was particularly impressive, restricting the Giants to 52 points.

The Eagles kicked eight goals in the first half and eight in the second half. It was a four-quarter effort from the home side.

Cons

The Eagles only had three more scoring shots that the Giants in the first half.

Giants

Pros

cwas prolific and never stopped trying.

Cons

The Giants were completely outplayed as the Eagles dominated the game on the scoreboard from quarter time onwards.

GWS had two more behinds than the Eagles, despite the fact that the Giants lost the game by 52 points, which is a rarity for teams who lose by such a big margin to have more behinds than the opposition.

Essentially what it means is that the margin should have been narrower than what it was.

Kangaroos

Pros

North had an opportunity to win the game and claim the four points on offer up until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter.

Ben Cunnington and Shaun Higgins finished with 74 possessions between them.

Cons

The Kangaroos lost a game that was winnable, and may become despondent as a result of the final-quarter fade out.

Lions

Pros

Lachie Neale was outstanding throughout the match, ensuring that the Lions were in the game on the scoreboard with a lone hand at times.

Brisbane won the game despite trailing for the first two quarters.

Cons

The Lions weren’t at their best in the first half.

Hawks

Pros

The Hawks led the Bulldogs by five goals at three-quarter time, despite the Dogs controlling the balance of play for much of the second and third quarters.

Cons

Hawthorn should have won the game, but they threw away the opportunity to win their second game in a row and create a little bit of momentum leading into Round 3.

To make things worse, the Hawks suffered two hamstring injuries to Shaun Burgoyne and Liam Shiels.

Bulldogs

Pros

The Bulldogs won a game despite the fact that it appeared as if the Hawks led by an unassailable five goals at three-quarter time.

Cons

The Doggies trailed by five goals at the last break, despite controlling much of the game for the second and third quarters.

They didn’t convert that dominance onto the scoreboard, which is something they need to improve if they are to make the finals this season.

Suns

Pros

Gold Coast won a game that they weren’t expected to win by the majority of experts.

For the second week in a row, the Suns displayed great endeavour and hunger for the contest, proving that the effort they put in to their narrow Round 1 loss to the Saints wasn’t an aberration.

Cons

The Suns were extremely inaccurate with their kicking at goal. They managed to kick just seven goals from their 26 shots at goal.

Dockers

Pros

The Dockers nearly pinched the four points, despite having eight less shots at goal than the Suns.

Cons

Freo had five more clearances than the Suns and still lost the game.