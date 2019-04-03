Super Rugby Round 8 teams: Sefa Naivalu in positional swap as Reds continue search for victory

The Reds have been forced to make three changes ahead of their clash with the Stormers this weekend, however, it’s the positional swap for star winger Sefa Naivalu which will be the biggest talking points for the Queensland side..

Naivalu hs been shifted to outside centre, as the Reds continue their search of a winning combination after falling to the Rebels last week. He takes the spot of Duncan Paia’aua, who drops to the bench to accomodate the swap, while Jack Hardy makes his Super Rugby debut on the wing.

Both Chris Feauai-Sautia (hamstring) and Angus Scott-Young (concussion) have been ruled out by the Reds, with Brandon Paenga-Amosa to start at hooker, and Harry Hockings to start at lock.

The Highlanders are also among the sides to name their list for Round 8 as of Wednesday morning, with three of their All Blacks in Aaron Smith, Waisake Naholo and Liam Squire injured, replaced by Kayne Hammington, Matt Faddes and Shannon Frizell.

Richard Buckman and Teihorangi Walden are also set to replace Patelesio Tomkinson and Thomas Umaga-Jensen in the centres after their bye last week.

Be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back throughout the week as all the teams are named for Round 8.

Friday, 5:35pm: Highlanders vs Hurricanes

Highlanders

1. Ayden Johnstone, 2. Liam Coltman, 3. Tyrle Lomax, 4. Josh Dickson, 5. Tom Franklin, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. James Lentjes, 8. Luke Whitelock, 9. Kayne Hammington, 10. Marty Banks, 11. Tevita Li, 12. Teihorangi Walden, 13. Richard Buckman, 14. Matt Faddes, 15. Ben Smith

Bench: 16. Ash Dixon, 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18. Siate Tokolahi, 19. Jackson Hemopo, 20. Elliot Dixon, 21. Folau Fakatava, 22. Josh Ioane, 23. Rob Thompson

Hurricanes

Still to come.

Friday, 8pm: Reds vs Stormers

Reds

1. JP Smith, 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3. Ruan Smith, 4. Izack Rodda, 5. Harry Hockings, 6. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 7. Liam Wright, 8. Scott Higginbotham, 9. Tate McDermott, 10. Bryce Hegarty, 11. Jack Hardy, 12. Samu Kerevi (c), 13. Sefa Naivalu, 14. Filipo Daugunu, 15. Hamish Stewart

Bench: 16. Alex Mafi, 17. Harry Hoopert, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Angus Blyth, 20. Fraser McReight, 21. Moses Sorovi, 22. Duncan Paia’aua, 23. Isaac Lucas

Stormers

Still to come.

Saturday, 4:10am: Lions vs Sharks

Lions

Still to come.

Sharks

Still to come.

Saturday, 3:15pm: Crusaders vs Brumbies

Crusaders

Still to come.

Brumbies

Still to come.

Saturday, 5:35pm: Blues vs Waratahs

Blues

Still to come.

Waratahs

Still to come.

Saturday, 7:45pm: Rebels vs Sunwolves

Rebels

Still to come.

Sunwolves

Still to come.

Sunday, 12:05am: Bulls vs Jagaures

Bulls

Still to come.

Jaguares

Still to come.