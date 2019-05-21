Brimson: Players, not Brennan, to blame for Titans' struggles

Brennan left speechless as Titans fans' hearts continue to break
Titans fans thought their side was about the break the game wide open twice, but referees called play back on both occasions
Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan may be feeling the heat but young gun AJ Brimson says the Titans are behind their under-fire mentor.
The Titans have slumped to 2-8, their worst start to an NRL season, after letting a 16-0 lead slip to a 22-16 loss to Canterbury last weekend.
The result has put the spotlight on second-year coach Brennan who has now lost 23 of 33 matches in charge of the Titans.
Brimson was defiant when asked if Brennan had lost the support of his players.
“Everyone respects him and looks up to him,” the 20-year-old said on Monday.
“We haven’t had many wins this year but that’s definitely not up to him.
“We’ve put points on the board, we’ve had leads and we’ve lost them. We definitely trust the system and the processes that he’s putting forward for us. It’s up to us to deliver.”
Prospects of a turnaround appear unlikely with the Titans facing a tough road trip to in-form Manly this Friday.
The Sea Eagles defeated Cronulla on Sunday to move to fifth on the competition ladder.
Despite the difficulty of a trip to Lottoland, Brimson believes Brennan has the tools to deliver the Titans a much-needed victory.
“We show we’re good enough but we just go in-and-out of games,” he said.
“We need to play for 80 minutes.”
