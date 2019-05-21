The Roar
Formula One legend Niki Lauda dies at 70
AAP
3 hours ago
Niki Lauda has passed away at the age of 70. (Andreas Kolarik/Red Bull Content Pool)
Austrian Formula One legend Niki Lauda has died at age 70, a family spokeswoman said in a statement.

The three-time world champion received a lung transplant last year and was hospitalised with the flu in January.

Lauda died peacefully in his sleep on Monday surrounded by family.

Lauda’s head was badly burned in a fiery crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976 and his lungs were damaged by toxic smoke.

“His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable,” the statement said.

Lauda won the world drivers’ championship in 1975, 1977 and 1984.

