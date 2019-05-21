Latu meets with Rugby Australia integrity unit

Wallabies and Waratahs hooker Tolu Latu has been interviewed by Rugby Australia’s integrity unit over an alleged drink driving offence, but no outcome has been announced.
Reports in The Daily Telegraph on Saturday hours before Latu was scheduled to play for NSW against Queensland in Brisbane, alleged he was found asleep behind the wheel of a car with a blood alcohol level of 0.135 last Thursday.
Police will allege he was also driving on a suspended licence and will front Downing Centre Local Court on June 6.
Tolu Latu has some explaining to do, his NSW Waratahs coach says, after the hooker’s failure to inform the Super Rugby club of an alleged drink driving offence that could ruin his World Cup aspirations.