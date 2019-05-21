LISTEN: The highlights and lowlights of the A-League decider

The A-League season came to a close on Sunday night, with Sydney FC claiming the championship with a penalty shootout victory over Perth Glory.

There have plenty of talking points following the grand final – but not all of them have been positive.

Did VAR ruin a second straight grand final? Was the Marston medal handed out to the right recipient?

Was the quality of the match up to scratch?

To sift through the fallout, we spoke to Roar football expert Matthew Galea on the Game of Codes podcast to make sense of the negatives but, crucially, celebrate the positive stories out of the decider as well.

Listen to the discussion:



After VAR rubbed out a Matthew Spiranovic own goal that would have put Sydney FC ahead in the first half, both teams adopted a cagey approach to the match that saw us reach full-time locked at 0-0.

Extra time came and went without a score, before fans were treated to a gripping penalty shootout that saw the Sky Blues emerge on top.

