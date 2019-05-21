Mindset key to Giants poor MCG record

GWS speedster Lachie Whitfield says having the right mindset is the key to the Giants improving their dreadful MCG record and bringing consistency to their AFL campaign.

The Giants have won just two of 16 games at the MCG heading into Sunday’s clash there with Melbourne.

GWS kicked just five goals and scored 38 points in their loss to Hawthorn there last week, but rebounded to flog Carlton by 99 points at Giants Stadium on Sunday.

“I don’t think too much will change, but it’s just a mindset, we need to get ourselves right,” Whitfield said.

“We need to be prepared to play on the G, it’s a bigger ground.”‘

The 6-3 Giants have alternated between poor and impressive performances.

“Stuff on defence, just organisation and communication, we need to get better and it’s a pretty easy fix really. It’s just a mental thing, so we just need to get switched on, that’s all,” Whitfield said.

Having frequently played in heavily beaten Giants sides in their first few seasons Whitfield empathised with the Carlton side they monstered on Sunday.

“I know how Carlton feel; it’s a pretty down feeling,” Whitfield said.

“You’ve got to go back on the flight and it’s quiet times, but you’ve got to review it and take it on the chin.

“We did it for two or three years, so I know it hurts.”

He said it wasn’t hard to stay focused for four quarters and pile on the points against Carlton, even though the contest was effectively over by halftime.

“It’s not too hard because it’s fun; that was a fun game to play,” he said.

“Everyone’s getting involved, everyone is kicking goals, transition is really good, but when we play defence that’s what’s exciting.”

An All -Australian half-back in 2018, Whitfield is enjoying another top notch campaign this year playing primarily in a new role as a high half forward.

Whitfield’s additional versatility is making him an even more valuable asset to GWS this year.

“He’s the sort of player you love to coach because whether it’s wing, half-back on ball or forward ,he clearly takes every role in his stride and never complains,” GWS coach Leon Cameron said.

