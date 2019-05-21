The burning question: Is Cooper Cronk an Immortal?

One of the greatest careers in modern rugby league will come to a close at the end of the season, with Cooper Cronk yesterday announcing his retirement at the end of the season.

After 14 years at the Melbourne Storm, two years at the Roosters and a glittering representative career for Queensland and Australia, the 35-year-old will hang up the boots once 2019 is done and dusted.

The halfback labelled himself the “best third wheel” in the game, giving full credit to his longtime Melbourne Storm teammates Billy Slater and Cameron Smith.

But is that the full story when it comes to the two-time premiership winner?

We brought Roar NRL Expert Tim Gore onto the Game of Codes podcast to discuss the legacy of the Storm and Roosters legend, including the million-dollar question: should he be named an immortal?

Listen to the debate:



Cronk – a native of Brisbane – played 323 games for Melbourne in a 14-season career that saw him lift the Provan-Summons trophy on three occasions – only for two of those premierships to be crossed out following the Storm’s salary cap breaches.

He made headlines at the end of 2017 after announcing a shock move to the Sydney Roosters, delivering the club a premiership with a legendary performance in the grand final last year.

