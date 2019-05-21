'It's not something we can escape': Do AFL players need greater support?

On a weekend packed with thrilling AFL action, it was the retirement of Western Bulldogs forward Tom Boyd that dominated headlines in the footy world.

The 23-year-old, who starred in his side’s fairytale premiership in 2016, has struggled with well-publicised mental health issues in recent years and made the call to hang up the boots after 61 games.

Roar AFL Expert Marnie Cohen joined us on the Game of Codes podcast this week to discuss player welfare and whether more can be done to support those under the spotlight.

Listen to the discussion:



Following the announcement, an emotional Luke Beveridge suggested to media that ongoing external pressure exacerbated Boyd’s mental struggles. The Bulldogs coach went on to say one particular journalist – who he refused to name – was responsible for particularly unfair treatment.

