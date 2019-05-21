Tolu Latu officially stood down by Waratahs

A month of high-drama has failed to subside for the New South Wales Waratahs, with hooker Tolu Latu stood down pending his court appearance for drink driving.
Latu was charged on the weekend with drink driving and will appear in court over the matter on Thursday, June 6.
He will still be subject to a code of conduct hearing after the court case, however.
NSW Rugby Union’s full statement reads as follows.
NSW Rugby Union has stood down Tolu Latu until his court appearance on the 6th June 2019, after yesterday meeting with Rugby Australia Integrity Unit and RUPA in relation to a drink driving offence.
He will be subject to a Rugby Australia Code of Conduct process, pending the outcome of the court hearing.
NSW Rugby Union CEO, Andrew Hore, said the organisation was extremely disappointed in Latu’s action but will support the 26-year-old.
“Tolu’s actions are a serious breach of the standards we set for the players, coaches and staff both on and off the field,” said Hore.
“He is regretful of his actions and has taken full responsibility and NSW Waratahs will provide him with the necessary support and further education.
“We expressed our disappointment in the manner which we were notified of this issue as we expect our players to be open and honest with our wider team,” he said.
Tolu Latu said: “I’m disappointed with my actions, because I recognise the seriousness of this situation.
“I want to apologise to my teammates and New South Wales Rugby Union. I also want to apologise to the rugby community, I know that my actions do not reflect well on the game.
“I take full responsibility for what has happened, and I will accept any potential sanctions from my court case.
“I also recognise I should have spoken to the coach earlier.
“I will accept the support from the NSW Waratahs, RUPA and my own support networks to ensure that I don’t find myself in this position again,” he said.
As the matter is pending a court case, no further comment will be made at this point in time.