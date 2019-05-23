Are Carlton's young players actually improving?

Another week, another Carlton loss and that can only mean one thing; speculation as to Brendon Bolton’s future.

The discourse around Carlton’s fortunes has been that wins and losses aren’t what matter at the moment – it’s the development of the club’s huge crop of younger players.

Patrick Cripps, Sam Petrevski-Seton, Jacob Weitering and Sam Walsh headline an enormous contingent of youngsters on one of the most inexperienced lists in the AFL.

So, are the young guns actually getting better under Bolton’s watch?

Roar AFL expert and editor Stirling Coates joined us on the Game of Codes podcast to run a keen eye on the Blues list and identify where it’s going right and where it’s going pear-shaped.

Listen to the debate:



The fourth-year coach hit arguably a new low after his Blues were torn to shreds by Greater Western Sydney at Olympic Park on Sunday.

In terms of raw wins, Carlton have gone backwards in each year under the former Hawthorn assistant, winning seven, six and two games. Currently, they sit last on the ladder at 1-8, making his seat easily the AFL’s hottest.

