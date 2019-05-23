Game of Codes, Episode 12: Origin bolters, Carlton's future and scrapping A-League finals

It’s Thursday morning, which means the Game of Codes podcast is back for its second episode of the week – and as always, there’s plenty to discuss.

Today, we chat rugby league with Roar Expert Mary Konstantopoulos with a focus on the potential bolters who can push for State of Origin selection with a strong performance this weekend. Plus, is Tevita Pangai Jr’s decision to commit to Tonga over the Blues indicative of a growing trend, and what significance does it have for the sport on a global scale?

Then, we ask football Expert Matthew Galea for his reaction to retiring Sydney FC skipper Alex Brosque’s call for the A-League to scrap its finals format in favour of the traditional method of crowning the champions at the end of the home-and-away season.

Our penultimate topic sees Game of Codes producer and AFL Expert Stirling Coates make his debut on the show as he shares his take on whether Carlton’s young list is developing as well as it could be. Finally, can Richmond sustain their recent success or will injuries come back to bite them?

