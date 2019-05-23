Huge boost for Queensland, with Cherry-Evans set to recover in time for Origin I

Queensland are likely to have Daly Cherry-Evans available to skipper the team for State of Origin I in Brisbane.

Daly Cherry-Evans appears set to ascend to the Queensland captaincy after cranking up his recovery from an ankle injury this week.

The Manly star fell short of recovering in time to play on Saturday, but is likely to be fit to train with the Maroons when State of Origin camp opens on Monday.

But the good news has been dampened by Jai Arrow hobbling off with a hip flexor injury at Gold Coast training on Thursday.

The Maroons prop immediately went for scans, but the club has yet to reveal the diagnosis and are unsure of his status for Friday’s NRL clash with Manly.

One Sea Eagles player who won’t play is Cherry-Evans, who fell short of his attempt to get match fitness before Origin teams are announced on Monday.

“With the injury he had, and with the operation he had, there are protocols to follow and boxes to tick. So he’s progressing,” Manly coach Des Hasler said.

Cherry-Evans hasn’t played since suffering an syndesmosis injury in round seven, but has told Maroons coach Kevin Walters he’d be ready for game one.

The incumbent Queensland halfback is widely tipped, if fit, to take over from Billy Slater as the state’s skipper ahead of Michael Morgan and Cameron Munster.

And while Cherry-Evans has already begun running with the Sea Eagles, Walters has already declared he won’t be carrying any injured players into camp.

Hasler said his captain had slowly upped his running this week.

“He’s been ticking those boxes along the way. There are various gradings and various intensities of running. He’s working towards that,” he said.

Pressed further on whether the Manly captain could train next week, Hasler said: “He’s been training, he’s just been working through with the rehab.”

The Maroons reveal their team on Monday, with most interest surrounding their choice at hooker and make-up of their bench.

