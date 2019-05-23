Is it time for the A-League to scrap finals?

It’s fair to say that, for two seasons in a row now, the best A-League side across the whole season hasn’t been crowned champions.

Sydney FC were stunningly bundled out of the A-League semis a season ago, only for be on the other side of the ledger this season after downing Perth Glory in last weekend’s decider.

But is this fair?

Is an elimination finals format just part and parcel of the Australian sporting landscape? Or is it time the A-League followed Europe’s lead and reward the consistent season performers over anything else?

Roar football expert Matthew Galea jumped into the discussion on the latest episode of the Game of Codes podcast to discuss this point.

Listen to the debate:



Victorious Sydney FC captain, Alex Brosque, was measured after the match, saying; “last year, we won the league by so many points and weren’t seen as champions and Perth the same thing this year.”

“It’s a little bit bittersweet for them not to be crowned champions after the season they had.”

He followed that up later in the week when he called for the grand final to be scrapped altogether.

Is a more Premier League-esque format the way forward for the A-League?

Visit our Game of Codes hub to catch the full episode and be sure to subscribe and review on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else you’re listening.