Khawaja to undergo scans after being hit

Usman Khawaja has undergone scans on his jaw at a hospital in Southampton after being struck by an Andre Russell delivery in Australia’s win over the West Indies.

Khawaja was forced off the field early in the innings, when he had scored just five, and was hit by a ball that reared up off a length and caught him under the grill on his helmet.

The 32-year-old was preferred at the top of the order to David Warner, who batted at three, for the opening warm-up of the team’s World Cup preparations which Australia won by seven wickets.

The Queensland batsman had been in imperious form in the series wins against India and Pakistan but is now in doubt for the match against England at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

After the incident Khawaja was immediately surrounded by the West Indies fielders and his former Sydney Thunder teammate Russell, before being led from the field by team doctor Richard Saw.

He was then taken away to hospital, although team officials believe the injury is not too serious.

“It was very scary,” said batsman Shaun Marsh, who scored an unbeaten 55 and is vying with Khawaja for a starting spot against Afghanistan in the tournament opener on June 1.

“It copped him on the side of the cheekbone …. I’m not sure what is happening with him.

“But the main thing is he isokay and can bounce back pretty quickly.

“He was a bit shaken, as you are when you get hit on the head, but he is a tough cookie Uzzy and he’ll be ready to go.”

