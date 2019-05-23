The Origin bolters to keep an eye on this weekend

State of Origin is just around the corner – with teams set to be named early next week.

That means Origin hopefuls around the country have just one more round of NRL action to prove themselves to New South Wales or Queensland selectors.

With a host of retirements, injuries and incumbents dropping out of form, the selection discussion is harder to keep track of this year than before.

Which players can break their way into a rep side with a great effort on the weekend?

We brought Roar NRL Expert Mary Konstantopoulos onto the Game of Codes podcast to go over the list of names fans should be keeping an eye on around the grounds this week.

Listen to the discussion:



With New South Wales probably looking for a new pair of halves and some forward pack changes, Brad Fittler has some work to do to keep the trophy in the hands of the Blues.

Queensland have a fair few selection issues too, with prop, lock and hooker – as well as Daly Cherry-Evans’ injury – all of particular interest.

