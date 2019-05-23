The Wallabies are a better team without Israel Folau

Folau was impressive for the Waratahs and was deservedly selected on the wing for the Wallabies for their first Test match against the British and Irish Lions in 2013.
He dominated in his Test debut despite being up against highly regarded Welsh winger George North. And although the Wallabies lost the series 2-1, you couldn’t question the added impact that Folau provided for the Wallabies was second to none.
But Folau was best on the wing. He was the best winger in the NRL from 2007-10, and he was already the best winger in Australian rugby.
Michael Cheika took over the reigns as Wallabies coach in 2014, and Folau was no longer a winger, he was a fullback.
(Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
And suddenly, everyone was brainwashed into thinking that Folau was the only option to play fullback for the Wallabies.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But what happened to the old expression if it ain’t broke don’t fix it?
Folau always has been and always will be a ball-runner, and one of the best in the world at it. He is Super Rugby’s leading try-scorer of all time for a reason, but just because he scored a bulk of his tries from fullback does not mean that he was an effective No.15.
Folau was never capable of handling the added responsibility that came with playing fullback for the Wallabies.
When to pass, when to run, when to kick.
His role in the NRL was to run, and he should have had the same role for the Wallabies.
What was Jonah Lomu’s role for the All Blacks? What was Jason Robinson’s role for England? What was Brian Habana’s role for the Boks? To catch the ball and run.
When you consider the international fixtures announced recently by rugby league and rugby union, I couldn’t help but notice some fascinating clashes of the codes. I wonder whether this was intentional.