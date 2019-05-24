Brad Scott bows out: Roos coach to forego final year of contract

North Melbourne coach Brad Scott won’t coach the club next year, despite being contracted until the end of 2020.

Although not yet confirmed by coach or the club, it has been reported by numerous sources that North and Scott have come to a mutual agreement which will see his contract terminated early.

It’s not clear how much of the remaining 2019 season Scott will lead the club through. He could hold the reins till the end of the year, but it’s also possible that this week’s match against the Western Bulldogs will be his last.

Given that the cat now appears to be out of the bag, it would seem most likely that Scott will exit the club sooner rather than later.

It is believed that North’s football manager Cam Joyce and list manager Michael McMahon are also set to leave the club at some stage in 2019.

The decision between North Melbourne and Scott appears to be an entirely mutual one, with some suggestion being made that Scott is a serious chance to gain a senior coaching job elsewhere, should one become available.

Carlton would appear a strong possibility if speculation around the future of Brendon Bolton remains true, while St Kilda and Essendon have also been thrown up as club who could be looking for a new senior coach.

Meanwhile, the search for the club’s next senior coach will soon get underway at North Melbourne.