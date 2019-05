Former South Sydney skipper Greg Inglis has entered a rehabilitation centre.

The Rabbitohs confirmed Inglis has entered a facility to undergo treatment to assist and support his mental health.

“On behalf of Greg and his family, we ask the media and the public to respect their privacy,” a statement from the Rabbitohs said.

The Roar encourages all readers who may be suffering from mental illness to seek support from organisations such as Lifeline, Beyond Blue or Headspace.

© AAP