LISTEN: Will Richmond's injuries catch up with them?

No club has been harder hit by injuries than Richmond so far in 2019. Will the medical dramas prove to just be a speed bump for a contender? Or will the injury toll take its toll?
With massive names like Alex Rance, Jack Riewoldt, Trent Cotchin and Toby Nankervis all spending long periods on the sideline, it’s incredible that the Tigers have been able to stay above water.
Last year’s minor premiers sit in fifth – just outside the top four on percentage – despite fielding a virtual VFL side on occasion.
But how long will it last?
We brought Roar AFL expert and editor Stirling Coates onto the Game of Codes podcast to have a look at Richmond’s chances over the rest of the season.
|Player
|Injury
|Duration
|Alex Rance
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Riewoldt
|PCL
|4-6 weeks
|Trent Cotchin
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Abductor
|5-7 weeks
|Jayden Short
|Elbow
|4-5 weeks
|Callum Moore
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|Test
|Luke English
|Tonsilitis
|Indefinite
|Ivan Soldo
|Suspension
|1 week
