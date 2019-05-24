The Roar
AFL
LISTEN: Will Richmond's injuries catch up with them?
37 minutes ago
Dustin Martin and the Tigers have a battle on their hands thanks to injury. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
37 minutes ago
No club has been harder hit by injuries than Richmond so far in 2019. Will the medical dramas prove to just be a speed bump for a contender? Or will the injury toll take its toll?

With massive names like Alex Rance, Jack Riewoldt, Trent Cotchin and Toby Nankervis all spending long periods on the sideline, it’s incredible that the Tigers have been able to stay above water.

Last year’s minor premiers sit in fifth – just outside the top four on percentage – despite fielding a virtual VFL side on occasion.

But how long will it last?

We brought Roar AFL expert and editor Stirling Coates onto the Game of Codes podcast to have a look at Richmond’s chances over the rest of the season.

Listen to the debate:

Richmond’s horror injury run

Player Injury Duration
Alex Rance ACL Season
Jack Riewoldt PCL 4-6 weeks
Trent Cotchin Hamstring 2 weeks
Toby Nankervis Abductor 5-7 weeks
Jayden Short Elbow 4-5 weeks
Callum Moore Ankle 7-9 weeks
Jack Ross Ankle 5-7 weeks
Jack Graham Hamstring Test
Luke English Tonsilitis Indefinite
Ivan Soldo Suspension 1 week

Visit our Game of Codes hub to catch the full episode and be sure to subscribe and review on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else you’re listening.

