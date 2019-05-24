LISTEN: Will Richmond's injuries catch up with them?

No club has been harder hit by injuries than Richmond so far in 2019. Will the medical dramas prove to just be a speed bump for a contender? Or will the injury toll take its toll?

With massive names like Alex Rance, Jack Riewoldt, Trent Cotchin and Toby Nankervis all spending long periods on the sideline, it’s incredible that the Tigers have been able to stay above water.

Last year’s minor premiers sit in fifth – just outside the top four on percentage – despite fielding a virtual VFL side on occasion.

But how long will it last?

We brought Roar AFL expert and editor Stirling Coates onto the Game of Codes podcast to have a look at Richmond’s chances over the rest of the season.

Listen to the debate:



Richmond’s horror injury run

Player Injury Duration Alex Rance ACL Season Jack Riewoldt PCL 4-6 weeks Trent Cotchin Hamstring 2 weeks Toby Nankervis Abductor 5-7 weeks Jayden Short Elbow 4-5 weeks Callum Moore Ankle 7-9 weeks Jack Ross Ankle 5-7 weeks Jack Graham Hamstring Test Luke English Tonsilitis Indefinite Ivan Soldo Suspension 1 week

