Super Rugby stats preview: Round 14 wrap and Round 15 preview

Well, well, well. We thought we knew what we were doing after Round 13. Crazy Super Rugby strikes again.
Who picked another draw? We certainly didn’t, and were as surprised as any when the Crusaders drew with the Stormers – their second draw with a South African side in three weeks.
What else happened? The Waratahs claimed their 11th straight win over the Reds, the Jaguares made history winning in Wellington for the first time and the Highlanders remained winless against the Lions in Johannesburg.
Here’s how the algorithm fared. According to Superbru, better than most.
|Super Rugby Round 14 predicted vs actual
|Season accuracy 58 correct from 91: 63.7%
|Season margin of error: 12.63
|Weekend accuracy: 3 correct from 6: 50%
|Weekend margin error: 13.33
|Teams
|Actual score
|Predicted score
|Correct
|Margin of error
|Rebels
|17
|28
|No
|19
|Bulls
|32
|24
|Hurricanes
|20
|44
|No
|23
|Jaguares
|28
|29
|Stormers
|19
|21
|No
|11
|Crusaders
|19
|32
|Lions
|38
|36
|Yes
|6
|Highlanders
|29
|33
|Reds
|32
|23
|Yes
|7
|Waratahs
|40
|24
|Blues
|23
|21
|Yes
|14
|Chiefs
|8
|20
Below are the algorithm’s predictions for the next round.
|Super Rugby Round 15 predictions
|Season accuracy: 58 correct from 91: 63.7%
|Season margin error: 12.63
|Teams
|Predicted score
|Chance of winning
|Prediction
|Chiefs
|31
|85.8%
|Chiefs by 16
|Reds
|15
|12.8%
|Brumbies
|27
|68.8%
|Brumbies by 7
|Bulls
|20
|29.2%
|Sunwolves
|19
|43.3%
|Rebels by 3
|Rebels
|22
|54.4%
|Stormers
|28
|46.7%
|Highlanders by 1
|Highlanders
|29
|51%
|Crusaders
|43
|91.6%
|Crusaders by 20
|Blues
|23
|7.3%
|Waratahs
|31
|62.2%
|Waratahs by 5
|Jaguares
|26
|35.6%
|Sharks
|25
|57.1%
|Sharks by 3
|Lions
|22
|40.7%
Chiefs vs Reds
The Chiefs got thumped by the Blues in Auckland last weekend, but will be playing at home against another team struggling this season – the Reds. The Reds lost against the Waratahs 32-40 in their last outing and both them and the Chiefs will be searching for some answers. We have had a look at the previous matches between these two sides below.
Last ten matches
|P
|W
|L
|D
|F
|A
|Win %
|Avg Pts
|Chiefs
|10
|6
|4
|0
|317
|198
|60%
|31.7
|Reds
|10
|4
|6
|0
|198
|317
|40%
|19.8
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Score
|Away
|21/4/2018
|Reds
|12
|36
|Chiefs
|6/5/2017
|Chiefs
|46
|17
|Reds
|8/7/2016
|Reds
|5
|50
|Chiefs
|6/6/2015
|Reds
|3
|24
|Chiefs
|13/4/2013
|Chiefs
|23
|31
|Reds
|13/5/2012
|Reds
|42
|27
|Chiefs
|18/6/2011
|Chiefs
|11
|19
|Reds
|5/3/2010
|Chiefs
|18
|23
|Reds
|28/3/2009
|Reds
|26
|50
|Chiefs
|26/4/2008
|Chiefs
|32
|20
|Reds
The Chiefs have won the last four in a row. The algorithm has this trend continuing and has the Chiefs to win by 16.
Brumbies vs Bulls
The Brumbies were on a bye last weekend after they won at home against the Sunwolves 33-0 in Round 13. They are at home against a Bulls side who won away from home against the Rebels 32-17.
The Brumbies are top dogs at the moment in the Australian conference, but only just – a mere point separating them from the Rebels. The Bulls are also top of the South African conference – on points difference from the Jaguares. A top of the table clash then. Tasty stuff.
Here are the latest matches between these two teams.
Last ten matches
|P
|W
|L
|D
|F
|A
|Win %
|Avg Pts
|Brumbies
|10
|6
|4
|0
|270
|282
|60%
|27
|Bulls
|10
|4
|6
|0
|282
|270
|40%
|28.2
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Score
|Away
|26/5/2018
|Bulls
|28
|38
|Brumbies
|6/5/2016
|Brumbies
|23
|6
|Bulls
|29/5/2015
|Brumbies
|22
|16
|Bulls
|23/5/2014
|Bulls
|44
|23
|Brumbies
|27/7/2013
|Bulls
|23
|26
|Brumbies
|30/3/2013
|Brumbies
|23
|20
|Bulls
|21/4/2012
|Bulls
|36
|34
|Brumbies
|20/2/2010
|Bulls
|50
|32
|Brumbies
|17/4/2009
|Brumbies
|32
|31
|Bulls
|9/5/2008
|Bulls
|28
|17
|Brumbies
The algorithm has the Brumbies to win by seven.
Sunwolves vs Rebels
The Sunwolves were getting some rest last round and are back in action against the Rebels this round. The Sunwolves have been decent at home and, with the Rebels losing four out of their last five games, this could be an interesting matchup.
Overall record
|P
|W
|L
|D
|F
|A
|Win %
|Avg Pts
|Sunwolves
|4
|0
|4
|0
|54
|154
|0%
|13.5
|Rebels
|4
|4
|0
|0
|154
|54
|100%
|38.5
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Score
|Away
|6/4/2019
|Rebels
|42
|15
|Sunwolves
|25/5/2018
|Rebels
|40
|13
|Sunwolves
|3/3/2018
|Sunwolves
|17
|37
|Rebels
|19/3/2016
|Sunwolves
|9
|35
|Rebels
The Rebels have been all over the Sunwolves, but can the men from Japan turn this around?
The algorithm has the Rebels to win by three, so perhaps closer than you might think – certainly plenty to play for.
Crusaders vs Blues
Who would have thought these two teams would surprise the most last round? The Crusaders drew again! Also, who would have thought the Blues would have been the only New Zealand team to win in Round 14? They beat the Chiefs for the first time since 2011 – we called it.
In saying this, the Blues haven’t been the best on the road and this weekend they are playing away in Christchurch. Not pleasant reading for Aucklanders.
Crusaders at home
|P
|W
|L
|D
|F
|A
|Win %
|Avg Pts
|Crusaders
|10
|10
|0
|0
|345
|149
|100%
|34.5
|Blues
|10
|4
|6
|0
|149
|345
|0%
|14.9
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Score
|Away
|14/7/2018
|Crusaders
|54
|17
|Blues
|17/3/2017
|Crusaders
|33
|24
|Blues
|4/3/2016
|Crusaders
|28
|13
|Blues
|25/4/2015
|Crusaders
|29
|15
|Blues
|5/7/2014
|Crusaders
|21
|13
|Blues
|18/5/2013
|Crusaders
|23
|3
|Blues
|19/5/2012
|Crusaders
|59
|12
|Blues
|6/3/2010
|Crusaders
|33
|20
|Blues
|25/4/2008
|Crusaders
|26
|22
|Blues
|4/3/2006
|Crusaders
|39
|10
|Blues
It’s all Crusaders, with an impressive 100 per cent win rate since 2006 and averaging 34.5 points.
The algorithm has the Crusaders to win by a big margin; 20.
Waratahs vs Jaguares
Both winners last time out, the Jaguares made history winning away in Wellington against the Hurricanes and going joint top of the South African Conference (but second on points difference). The Waratahs inflicted more pain on the struggling Reds by winning a nail biter in Brisbane.
Let’s take a look at these two teams’ overall record.
Overall record
|P
|W
|L
|D
|F
|A
|Win %
|Avg Pts
|Waratahs
|2
|0
|2
|0
|55
|78
|0%
|27.5
|Jaguares
|2
|2
|0
|0
|78
|55
|100%
|39
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Score
|Away
|10/3/2018
|Jaguares
|38
|28
|Waratahs
|8/7/2017
|Waratahs
|27
|40
|Jaguares
Did anybody have the Jaguares 2-0? We didn’t! However, the algorithm has the Waratahs recording their first win, but by just five points.
Stormers vs Highlanders
The Highlanders lost last round against the Lions and still remain winless against them in Johannesburg. Can they shake off that loss and win against the Stormers who drew last time out against the Crusaders?
We have had a look at these two teams with the Stormers playing at home.
Stormers at home
|P
|W
|L
|D
|F
|A
|Win %
|Avg Pts
|Stormers
|11
|6
|5
|0
|272
|260
|55%
|24.7
|Highlanders
|11
|5
|6
|0
|260
|272
|45%
|23.6
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Score
|Away
|3/5/2014
|Stormers
|29
|28
|Highlanders
|11/3/2011
|Stormers
|18
|6
|Highlanders
|6/3/2010
|Stormers
|33
|0
|Highlanders
|26/4/2008
|Stormers
|26
|16
|Highlanders
|4/3/2006
|Stormers
|15
|30
|Highlanders
|28/2/2004
|Stormers
|46
|25
|Highlanders
|16/3/2002
|Stormers
|20
|21
|Highlanders
|29/4/2000
|Stormers
|27
|13
|Highlanders
|23/5/1999
|Stormers
|18
|33
|Highlanders
|9/5/1998
|Stormers
|15
|36
|Highlanders
|16/3/1996
|Stormers
|25
|52
|Highlanders
A close one really, with the Stormers winning 55 per cent of their games at home against the Highlanders. However, the Highlanders last won in Cape Town back in 2006. A long time ago now.
The algorithm has the Highlanders recording a long overdue victory, by just one point.
Sharks vs Lions
The Lions played out a ten-try thriller against the Highlanders in Round 14 and ended up on the winning end 38-29. The Lions are third in the South African conference currently. However, they are only four points in front of fifth place and just a single point in front of fourth place. Who’s in fourth? The Sharks. Of course they bloody are.
Let’s take a look at the history between these two.
Overall record
|P
|W
|L
|D
|F
|A
|Win %
|Avg Pts
|Sharks
|10
|3
|7
|0
|221
|235
|30%
|22.1
|Lions
|10
|7
|3
|0
|235
|221
|70%
|23.5
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Score
|Away
|5/4/2019
|Lions
|5
|42
|Sharks
|30/6/2018
|Sharks
|31
|24
|Lions
|17/2/2018
|Lions
|26
|19
|Sharks
|22/7/2017
|Lions
|23
|21
|Sharks
|15/7/2017
|Sharks
|10
|27
|Lions
|1/4/2017
|Lions
|34
|29
|Sharks
|2/7/2016
|Lions
|37
|10
|Sharks
|9/4/2016
|Sharks
|9
|24
|Lions
|11/4/2015
|Lions
|23
|21
|Sharks
|21/2/2015
|Sharks
|29
|12
|Lions
The algorithm has Sharks winning by three.
It’s crunch time in the South African Conference. Although it might not determine final placings for the playoffs, there are very few points between all five teams. The Bulls and Jaguares are in top spot on 32 and the Lions, Sharks and Stormers all separated by four points!
A number of teams could be switching places in the standings this weekend – it’s ripe for one side to grab the conference by the scruff of the neck and take it on.
The Australian conference is also tight, with just six points separating the top four. The algorithm has the top three placed sides (Brumbies, Rebels and Waratahs) all to win, so any slip up by one is an opportunity for the others. All to play for.
This could be one of the tightest Super Rugby competitions in a long time.
What do you think? Leave a comment and give us your thoughts.
