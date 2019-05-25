AFL top 100: Round 10 review (part one)

I tipped Collingwood to win on Friday night in a close game with some trepidation once I knew Sydney’s two powerhouses Lance Franklin and Josh Kennedy were in, as the culture at Sydney means they never give in.

That is how it turned out, but Sydney lost Kennedy for the vital last quarter and produced a potential match-winner in Ben Reid’s younger brother Sam who kicked six goals with strong marking and clever positioning. He leapt up the Swans’ top 100 goal kickers, moving from equal 48th with Max Oaten to equal 43rd with Vic Castles, passing along the way John Roberts, Kurt Tippett, Brownlow Medallist Graham Teasdale and Mark Browning.

Buddy was the other multiple goal scorer for the Swans and took his Sydney total to 350 goals and his AFL total to 930. Tom Papley kicked one goal to take him to within two goals of joining the three 2019 club centurions so far: Orazio Fantasia (Essendon), Jordan de Goey (Collingwood) and Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong).

Collingwood sprung a surprise goalscorer of their own with comeback kid Daniel Wells kicking three goals and Callum Brown and Chris Mayne two goals each. Even after their game haul of seven goals, this trio of players have only scored 35 goals for Collingwood between them.

Unfortunately, Wells was injured and we await the outcome of that. The only elite goal scorer at the club to score a goal was Scott Pendlebury, but the three other single goal scorers (Ben Reid, Brodie Mihocek and Jarryn Stephenson) are all potential future members of the Magpies’ top 100 goal scorers club.

With Franklin’s comeback from injury and Carlton’s Kade Simpson’s return, we AFL top 100 elite players watchers will be able to enjoy the skills and influence of all bar two of the ten current top 100 game players and all bar two of the eight current top 100 goal scorers in games this weekend. The two-game players missing are Jarrad McVeigh (injury) and Jorden Lewis (form) and a similar scenario occurs among the goal scorers with the absence of Jack Riewoldt (injury) and Jarrad Roughead (form).

We have already enjoyed the outstanding performance of the heir apparent to top 100 game players (Scott Pendlebury) in Friday night’s game as well as Buddy’s comeback (who features in both lists) so let us sit back and enjoy the football of the seven other clubs with an AFL top 100 game representative and the three clubs with at least one AFL top 100 goal representative.