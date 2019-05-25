Selection drama for Blues after Keary concussed in Roosters loss

Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary suffered his fourth concussion in two years in his side’s NRL loss to Newcastle.

Luke Keary may not be able to train until mid-next week if he is picked by NSW for State of Origin I after suffering a heavy concussion.

The back of Keary’s hit bounced heavily on the turf after being bullocked by Daniel Saifiti in the Sydney Roosters’ loss to Newcastle on Friday night.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The Roosters five-eighth momentarily lay prone at McDonald Jones Stadium before staggering from the field in the eighth minute.

“He’s average,” Roosters coach Trent Robinson said post-match.

“I was talking to him there, so it’s not bad, bad. He’s got the really stiff (neck), he could move alright and he was talking fine. But he’s got the concussion.”

It is the second head knock in five weeks for the possible Blues pivot, and comes after further two concussions last year.

But despite his growing history of head collisions, Robinson is confident the club’s medical staff had taken all the necessary precautions for the in-form playmaker.

“The force of that, it would’ve got most people, I would say. We’ve done all the tests, the doctors have been really good with the tests that they’ve done,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s hard when they’re going into something that I don’t know a lot about, other than I know the doctors have handled it really well over the past couple of years.”

Robinson conceded players would normally be unable to recover on a five-day turnaround, however game one for Origin is not for another 12 days.

The only issue for Keary, if selected, would be being unable to train until Tuesday.

“They can’t do contact until day four I think it is, they’ve got to make sure that they don’t have headaches (the next day),” he said.

Robinson also said he would have no hesitation in allowing Keary, who is tipped to join Nathan Cleary in the halves, to play in what would be his Origin debut.

“If he’s right, I’d love him to play. He deserves to play,” he said.

“You can’t be selfish as a coach when it comes to Origin. You gotta allow those guys to go and play, because they get more fatigued and become better players.

“So any chance you get to have your players play Origin, you’ll drive them there if you have to. It does cost, but it does make them better.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

© AAP