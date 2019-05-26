Indian pacer Mohammed Shami hopes for another exceptional World Cup

With just a few days left until the marquee event, the ICC Cricket World Cup, the hype around is already on a high from past few days of matches.

While every player at the competition will be trying to put his best on display, the Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is once again confident in his ability to excel in this edition of World Cup, which gets underway on 30 May.

He was one of the lead sailors who drove India flawlessly to the semi-final in the previous edition of World Cup back in 2015. He had an exceptional World Cup debut with 17 wickets in seven matches he played. Following the tournament, he played only five matches until December 2018.

Since then he has taken 19 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 26.42. Also, he had a decent IPL season with 16 wickets, and now he is all set to exploit the windy and overcast conditions in England, which suits his bowling style.

In a recent interview Shami stated:

“England has become a batsman’s paradise. But a bowler has to be smart enough to alter his line and length. I have the pace and swing to outsmart them.”

Mohammed Shami has worked greatly on his fitness in the time he was away from the field to get back national reckoning and now he is back just as strong, fast and fit as before.

He has a proven record of both conventional and reverse swing and is confident about his potent toe crushing Yorkers.

Overall India has a great pace attack for the upcoming edition of World Cup as they have skilful bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvenshwar Kumar.

With such a healthy competition in this department, all of them are ready to bang the opposite sides with their lethal bowling and each other’s advice.