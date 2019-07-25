Can Collingwood turn it around tomorrow against the Tigers?

It’ll be one of the biggest games of the season to open Round 19 of the AFL when arch-rivals Collingwood and Richmond go head to head at the MCG.

You could hardly ask for a better start to a round of football, with two top-four hopefuls going at it on a Friday night in front of 80,000-plus.

Poor recent form from the Magpies post-bye – headlined by last week’s heavy loss to the Giants – sees them enter as outsiders against the surging Tigers. Richmond, on the other hand, have been getting all their players back at the right time as they gear up for an assault on the premiership.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

So, are the Pies any chance at all of stopping their red-hot rivals?

We previewed the big clash on the Game of Codes podcast with Roar AFL expert and editor Stirling Coates, as we made the case for an upset win for Nathan Buckley’s squad.

Listen to the discussion:



Collingwood vs Richmond – contrasting post-bye form

Collingwood, 2-3: R14: def. Bulldogs (9), R15: def. by North Melbourne (44), R16: def. by Hawthorn (4), R17: def. West Coast (1), R18: def. by GWS Giants (47)

Richmond, 4-0: R15: def. St Kilda (33), R16: def. Gold Coast (92), R17: def. GWS Giants (27), R18: def. Port Adelaide (38)

Visit our Game of Codes hub to catch the full episode and be sure to subscribe and review on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else you’re listening.

Advertisement