Christian Lealiifano headlines raft of changes to Wallabies team for Argentina clash

Christian Lealiifano will play his first Test match since 2016, having been named to start for the Wallabies at five-eighth against Argentina this weekend as Michael Cheika made a number of changes to his side.

Lealiifano missed last week’s clash with the Springboks due to injury but will make his international comeback against the Pumas more than three years after last wearing the gold jersey when he came off the bench against England. He was diagnosed with leukemia later that year.

The Brumbies playmaker replaces Bernard Foley in the number 10 jersey as one of ten changes Cheika has made – five each in the starters and reserves.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Kurtley Beale has been named in the starting XV at fullback in place of Tom Banks after a solid performance off the bench in Johannesburg, while James O’Connor is in line for his first Wallabies appearance since 2013, the utility back named on the bench.

Will Genia and Nic White have swapped roles, the former coming into the starting line-up for what will be his last appearance at his old Super Rugby home ground of Suncorp Stadium, while Marika Koroibete and the Scott Sio have come into the XV, replacing Dane Haylett-Petty and James Slipper respectively. Koroibete missed last week’s game to be at home with his family after the birth of his child, while Sio was unavailable due to injury.

Slipper will come from the bench against the Pumas, but there’s no place in the side for Haylett-Petty with O’Connor, White and Matt To’omua the reserve backs selected.

There were no changes to the back row of Michael Hooper, Isi Naisarani and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto despite the trio being able to make much of an impact around the breakdown against the Springboks, and the lock pairing of Izack Rodda and Rory Arnold has also remained unchanged.

Centres Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani will once again start together with Reece Hodge on the wing.

Alongside Slipper, Tolu Latu and Luke Jones are the new forward-pack additions to the bench with Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jordan Uelese and Jack Dempsey dropping off, while Rob Simmons and Taniela Tupou have kept their places from last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wallabies team to face Argentina

1. Scott Sio (55 Tests)

2. Folau Fainga’a (8 Tests)

3. Sekope Kepu (104 Tests)

4. Izack Rodda (18 Tests)

5. Rory Arnold (20 Tests)

6. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (12 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (92 Tests)

8. Isi Naisarani (1 Test)

9. Will Genia (101 Tests)

10. Christian Lealiifano (19 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (20 Tests)

12. Samu Kerevi (vc) (26 Tests)

13. Tevita Kuridrani (59 Tests)

14. Reece Hodge (34 Tests)

15. Kurtley Beale (84 Tests)

Reserves

16. Tolu Latu (12 Tests)

17. James Slipper (87 Tests)

18. Taniela Tupou (12 Tests)

19. Rob Simmons (95 Tests)

20. Luke Jones (3 Tests)

21. Nic White (23 Tests)

22. Matt To’omua (43 Tests)

23. James O’Connor (44 Tests)

The Wallabies’ second Rugby Championship match of the year against the Pumas will kick off at 7:45pm (AEST) on Saturday in Brisbane, and you’ll be able to keep up with all the action right here on The Roar.