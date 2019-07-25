Game of Codes, Episode 30: James Maloney, Mack Horton and the AFL recruit of the year

We’re dialled up the big 3-0 in podcast land, with The Roar’s very own Game of Codes podcast reaching the number with today’s episode.

Today, we’re talking all the big issues from recent days – including James Maloney and Mack Horton – before looking ahead to this weekend’s rugby, and talking some AFL.

First, we discuss yesterday’s announcement that James Maloney is leaving the NRL at the end of the season with Roar rugby league expert and editor, Scott Pryde. What’s his true legacy? Who should replace? Will the Panthers or Blues miss him more?

Then it’s over to rugby union, where we’re joined by Roar rugby expert Geoff Parkes to discuss what changes the Wallabies need to make ahead of their Test with Argentina, as well as make a call on whether they can actually win the game.

We talk AFL next with Roar AFL expert and editor Stirling Coates, previewing tomorrow night’s Collingwood-Richmond blockbuster, before making a call on which AFL recruit has shone brighest this season.

Finally, we turn over to the swimming pool with Roar expert Glenn Mitchell to talk Mack Horton – is he going about this the right way?

