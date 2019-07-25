Patient, focused Warner ready to scrap in Ashes

David Warner learned many things during his year in exile, including the value of patience.

Warner’s stint on the sidelines after the Cape Town cheating scandal has altered his approach at the crease, as reflected in the relatively conservative fashion in which he scored 647 runs during the recent World Cup.

That same mindset will carry through to the Ashes series that begins in one week, with Warner ready to “scrap for some runs” after doing exactly that to become the only batsman to pass 50 in Australia’s intra-squad clash.

Warner’s 58 stood out not just for being the highest score from two days in which a total of 32 wickets fell, but also for the fact he faced 94 deliveries, making it longer than any other knock in the only tune-up for the first Test.

The pugnacious opener, renowned for his capacity to score a century in a session of Test cricket, stroked eight boundaries on Wednesday.

Determined to make the most of an international return he feared would never come after the ball-tampering saga, Warner is ready to shelve his aggression in what is expected to be another bowler-friendly Ashes.

“Playing grade cricket at home helped me a lot with patience and having to wait to score,” Warner told reporters in Southampton.

“The fields they set were very obscure, there was no pace on the ball, regulation balls … I had to scrap and I really enjoyed that.

“I’ve sort of adapted that out here.

“It’s going to be very tough … you are going to have to scrap for some runs.

“As Bucky (Chris Rogers) always said to me at the other end ‘if it hits the inside edge you’ve got to take that like a boundary’.”

Warner exhibited the sort of dogged application that will be required if Australia are to win their first Test series in England since 2001 – up until a mistimed pull shot led to his dismissal.

It extended a worrying trend for the 32-year-old, who has passed 50 in six Test innings’ on English soil but failed to convert any of those half-centuries into hundreds.

“They’re always in the back of your mind but now it’s just a bit hungrier and determined to play that longer innings,” Warner said.

“You saw that during the white ball that I hung in there a lot, the old me probably would have thrown the bat at it quite often.

“Today that was all I was focusing on, making sure my feet and my decision making was on point. I was happy with that but I’ve got to try to get those three figures.”