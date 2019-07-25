The Rugby Championship Week 2: Up on blocks
The Rugby Championship is under way for 2019, and it’s crazy to comprehend, but after this weekend the competition will be beyond the halfway point.
This year’s Rugby Championship got off to a horror start for the Wallabies, with Michael Cheika’s side falling to a disappointing 35-17 defeat at the hands of South Africa.
There was plenty of insult to injury too, with the Springboks resting a few key players for the match too. Cheika also ruffled the feathers of Australian fans after trying to claim the defence was good, despite five tries being conceded.
With Argentina looking very, very competitive against New Zeland in the other Test, Wallabies fans have every reason to fear a loss to the Pumas and a virtually insurmountable 0-2 start to the Rugby Championship campaign.
So, what do the Wallabies need to change ahead of the Argentina Test if they want to win?
We got Roar rugby expert Geoff Parkes on the Game of Codes podcast to preview the big Test and suggest a fair few improvements to Cheika and co.
Listen to the discussion:
Where do you think it went wrong for the Wallabies in Johannesburg and how do they turn it around?
Was it skill errors, discipline, personnel, coaching, or all of the above?
