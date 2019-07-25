This year’s Rugby Championship got off to a horror start for the Wallabies, with Michael Cheika’s side falling to a disappointing 35-17 defeat at the hands of South Africa.

There was plenty of insult to injury too, with the Springboks resting a few key players for the match too. Cheika also ruffled the feathers of Australian fans after trying to claim the defence was good, despite five tries being conceded.

With Argentina looking very, very competitive against New Zeland in the other Test, Wallabies fans have every reason to fear a loss to the Pumas and a virtually insurmountable 0-2 start to the Rugby Championship campaign.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

So, what do the Wallabies need to change ahead of the Argentina Test if they want to win?

We got Roar rugby expert Geoff Parkes on the Game of Codes podcast to preview the big Test and suggest a fair few improvements to Cheika and co.

Listen to the discussion:



Where do you think it went wrong for the Wallabies in Johannesburg and how do they turn it around?

Was it skill errors, discipline, personnel, coaching, or all of the above?

Visit our Game of Codes hub to catch the full episode and be sure to subscribe and review on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else you’re listening.

Advertisement