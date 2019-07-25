Who should perform at the 2019 AFL grand final?

We are about two months from the holy grail of Australian sport – the AFL grand final, the pivotal last Saturday in September.

Finals are only a month away, and it is now time to start talking about who will be gracing the stage at this year’s big dance.

Last year was a roadblock for the AFL in bringing out the Black Eyed Peas. They looked underdone and went through an eight-minute medley of their greatest hits including their new track ‘Big Love’.

In 2017 you had The Killers who nailed the pre-match and put on a fantastic one-hour set including a cameo appearance from Richmond forward Jack Riewoldt.

Years prior we’ve had Ed Sheeran, Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Birds of Tokyo and The Living End put on great sets on grand final day.

The AFL need to start considering who they can invite to perform – and not leave it to three weeks before the event to decide.

Here are some artists/bands that could be considered.

Muse

One of the biggest bands in the world – Muse could be a good choice for the AFL with the British rockers set to perform at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix a week before the AFL grand final.

They can easily make the trip down and perform some of their big hits including Uprising and Supermassive Black Hole. They would get the crowd going before the start of the grand final.

Birds of Tokyo

Perth rockers who are no stranger to performing at the AFL grand final. Birds of Tokyo will be neck deep in their Australian Tour. It is highly unlikely that these guys will be in Melbourne for the pre-game as they have a show in Wollongong that night, but would be good to have them at the game especially if West Coast are in the grand final again.

Last time Birds of Tokyo were at the grand final was 2013 when Fremantle took on Hawthorn. I heard Eskimo Joe could be available if not these guys, if you’re looking for Western Australians.

U2

One of the biggest bands in the world U2 have an Australian tour they’ll be attending in November to mark 30 years since ‘The Joshua Tree’ came out (still one of the most influential albums of the 80s).

Why not have a teaser of what to expect when they come back in November and bring out the Irish rockers?

Ocean Alley

These guys burst onto the scene in late 2018 and was the most voted song in the Triple J Hottest 100 with ‘confidence’.

Sydney rockers Ocean Alley could be a surprise pick to perform on the biggest stage, with at least 70,000 likes on Facebook their stock is continuing to grow.

Peking Duk

Peking Duk did a fantastic job at Origin last year, and have been known to put on an amazing show. They had three songs in the top 10 of the Hottest 100 and are well regarded by everyone in the Australian music industry as very talented and very electric.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Probably regarded as the band that reinvented alternative funk-rock in the 1990s – the Red Hot Chili Peppers are still performing.

These guys are my pick if you want someone big. They are well into their 50s but can still rock as much as they did back in the 90s.

For those who don’t know the Peppers have an Australian connection with bassist Flea being a Melbourne-born musician. The band love coming to Australia every chance they get.

The grand final is September 28th – so we can start nagging Gil McLachlan to see who is going to be performing on the last Saturday in September?