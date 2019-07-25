Who'll miss Maloney more; the Panthers or Blues?

James Maloney made headlines yesterday after announcing his departure from the NRL at season’s end, signing a three-year deal with Catalans Dragons in France.

The double-premiership winning five-eighth leaves the game with an incredible legacy, having won premierships with both the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks, while also helping New South Wales win back-to-back series for the first time since 2005.

He was also by far and away New Zealand’s best player in their 2011 grand final campaign.

What legacy does the Orange native leave on the NRL? Is his career somewhat overrated by football fans? Should Penrith look internally or externally for a replacement? Who will miss him more next season – the Panthers or Blues?

We got Roar NRL expert and editor Scott Pryde on the Game of Codes podcast to look over Jimmy Maloney’s legacy and answer all the big questions about what comes next.

Listen to the discussion:



James Maloney’s career by the numbers

NRL

Games: 241

Tries: 64

Goals: 772 (81.2%)

Field goals: 25

Wins: 148 (61.4%)

Origin

Games: 14

Tries: 2

Goals: 31

Wins: 7 (50%)

Series wins: 2 (40%)

International

Games: 3

Tries: 2

Goals: `11

Wins: 3

