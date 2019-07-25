The Roar
Who's been the best AFL recruit this season?
Lachie Neale has been one of - if not the very - best AFL recruits this season. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
The player movement period is easily the most exciting part of the offseason (sorry, draft), but very rarely do we sit down and evaluate how the traded players have fared since.

The two biggest fish this offseason were Gold Coast captain Tom Lynch heading down to Richmond, and Fremantle midfielder Lachie Neale crossing to the Brisbane Lions.

Many pundits have those two as the candidates for recruit of the season – so who, out of those two, would get the nod?

Or, has one of the other recruits had a good enough season to throw their name into the mix?

We looked over the big-name recruits from the offseason on the Game of Codes podcast with Roar AFL expert and editor Stirling Coates, to compare the big names and look at who else deserves a mention.

Listen to the discussion:

Lynch had long been the subject of speculation of a move to Victoria during his last season with Gold Coast, even in the months prior. Neale, on the other hand, only had movement rumours about him spark up later in the season, with the move to the Lions coming as more of a surprise.

Visit our Game of Codes hub to catch the full episode and be sure to subscribe and review on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else you’re listening.

