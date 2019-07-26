Order has been restored to the BBL

Cricket Australia have finally made a desperately needed adjustment to the Big Bash League – reducing its duration.

Last season, the dragged-out campaign would have left even the most hardened fans burnt out.

It spanned almost two full months, finally reaching its conclusion on February 17 – well after the holiday break had ceased for the target audience of youthful fans.

BBL 09, however, will capture the entirety of the holiday period, yet finish on February 8.

A fortnight less of T20 frenzy reflects where things went wrong last season. It was two or three weeks from the finish line when an overwhelming feeling of restlessness set in.

So much so that just 41 days of the holiday season will be consumed by the tournament, which was widely lambasted last season for stretching some 15 days longer.

Granted, almost the same number of matches will be played, presumably to satisfy ubreakable broadcast agreements worth mega dollars, yet this time to contain a final twist.

A lesser wave of criticism hit the structure of the finals in seasons gone by. Concerns surrounded the lack of reward gifted to the top-of-the-table finisher – with the prospect of immediate elimination looming.

Even more relevant, the fact it has actually happened on a few occasions. Only months ago, second battled fourth for the title after the dominant Hurricanes lost their way.

Did something really have to be done, or is it merely failure to perform when it counts that first-placed stumbles so often? Regardless, we are now met with a quirky system which will see the top five teams progress, with first and second afforded a double chance.

What intrigues most is Cricket Australia’s motivation. Was it fear the mass unrest and discontent marring BBL 08 would continue if not addressed? It will be long remembered as that Big Bash season that was too bloody long.

The worrisome thought of the home season showpiece, and key revenue driver, sinking further into unattractive territory likely forced the hands of the administration.

Finances ultimately steer decisions in Australian cricket, irrespective of the supposed not-for-profit tag. Preservation of summer’s golden goose and the resulting economic benefit would have been top priority.

Maybe the gloss of the BBL as an enticing option for overseas players was diminishing. Failure to land many marquee foreign guns in recent seasons, favouring alternatives offering bigger cheques for less cricket, would have stirred angst. The consuming arrangement of Big Bash cricket had become a turn off to some imports.

The competition was still capable of luring blue-chip players, but not as many as we would like to see. This restructure, in conjunction with the loosening of import restrictions, could go a long way to improving such.

In an era of an organisation doing as it pleases, with decisions causing major eyebrow-raising and head-scratching, some credit has to go to Cricket Australia here for promptly negotiating the elephant in the room.

They have listened to the stakeholders in a timely manner, reversing an experiment that lacked valid reasons for implementation.

It makes sense the short and sharp format of cricket boasts a tournament designed in that manner.

Cricket Australia may not yet have the competition where it desires, but they have saved it from a slow death.