Persistent Irishmen make life difficult for England, again

The format was different this time and the vibe was high-spirited, but one thing ceased to change. Ireland stood tall at the end of a see-saw day of the first Test at Lord’s.

They are with an upper hand, for now.

Back then, in the 2011 World Cup at Bangalore, batsman Kevin O’Brien left England dazed.

This time, Tim Murtagh, with the red cherry, was destroyer-in-chief.

Murtagh has long been in the Irish camp, an able contender to replace the likes of Trent Johnston and John Mooney. He is a little faster than a dibbly-dobbly bowler, one who exploited the conditions just enough to expose an inexperienced batting line-up.

The five-wicket haul also heralded the 37-year-old onto the Lord’s honour boards.

The faulty technique of the English top order again came to the fore, crashing to 85 in the first session.

Debutant Jason Roy gave his wicket, poking the one that was marginally going away from him. Moeen Ali got out to an identical delivery. Joe Root’s stay ended with a ball that sharply nipped back in.

By the time Ali went back to the pavilion, the home side had lost six wickets for seven runs in 28 deliveries.

As much the bowlers did an excellent job for Ireland, the batsmen had to remain equally unfazed – facing the likes of Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.

Although a few close shaves went their way, the openers remained persistent, not playing too many lose strokes. Then, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling’s imperative stand of 87 off just 15 overs was instrumental in building a healthy lead of 122.

And Ireland get their game together against England. In their previous two Tests, they came close, but never looked like stamping their authority. However, they become a different breed against the Three Lions.

The Irish have come together, beat the odds at the game’s holy ground, and stand on the cusp of their first-ever Test victory.

Whether they achieve it or not, it counts as a huge stride – greater than beating Pakistan in their maiden World Cup appearance.

Lord’s is where the world witnessed the undulating battle for World Cup between the Black Caps and the hosts. For the Englishmen, the home of cricket has turned into a nemesis recently.

Winning the biggest prize in 50-over cricket could rapidly be overshadowed by losing a game to the three-Test-old nation.