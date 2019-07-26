When is Wallabies vs Argentina? Kick-off time, fixture

The Wallabies and Pumas will aim to keep their respective Rugby Championship hopes alive when the two sides meet in Brisbane during Week 2 of the tournament. You can find out everything you need to know about the big match here.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:45pm (AEST) on Saturday, July 27, with it to be held at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

In a Rugby World Cup year, without June internationals, this will be the first time the Wallabies have played on home soil this year, and they will be glad to be home after a tough outing last week in Johannesburg.

Their loss to the Springboks leaves them needing to win both this match against Argentina, and the opening Bledisloe Cup match in a fortnight against the All Blacks if they are to have any chance of winning the tournament.

The Pumas find themselves in a similar position, having lost to New Zealand by four points last week on home turf.

Key game information: Rugby Championship 2019, Week 2 – Australia vs Argentina

Date: Saturday, July 27

Kick-off: 7:45pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland

TV: Live, Fox Sports 505 and Channel Ten

Online: Live, Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, Foxtel Now, TenPlay

Betting: Australia $1.50, Argentina $2.60

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Squads

Australia

15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Reece Hodge, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Nic White, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lukhan Salakai-Loto, 5 Rory Arnold, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Scott Sio.

Interchange: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Luke Jones, 21 Nic White, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 James O’Connor

Argentina

15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Facundo Isa, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Juan Figallo, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Interchange: 16 Santiago Socino, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 23 Matias Orlando