All Blacks vs Springboks live stream and TV guide

The All Blacks and Springboks will face off in what could prove to be the pivotal Rugby Championship clash for 2019 in Wellington. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

The match is scheduled to start at 5:35pm (AEST) on Saturday, July 27 with it to be held at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

The All Blacks were first-start winners on the road over Argentina, while the South Africans got the better of Australia in Johannesburg, meaning the winner of this game will go along way towards winning the 2019 tournament, which is critical in the lead-up to the World Cup.

How to watch the match on TV in Australia

If you want to watch the match on TV in Australia, you’ll need to tune in through the exclusive broadcaster, Fox Sports. They will begin their coverage at 5pm (AEST) on Fox Sports 505.

To watch the match on Fox Sports, you’ll need to ensure you’re set up with a valid Foxtel TV subscription, which must also include the sports package of channels.

How to live stream the match online in Australia

As Fox Sports have the exclusive rights to this match featuring the All Blacks and Springboks, you’ll need to live stream their coverage to watch the match on TV.

The best way to do this is through Kayo Sports, who have the rights to Foxtel sports channels and other selected events for $25 per month.

Otherwise, you’ll need to live stream the match online through either the Foxtel App if you already have a TV subscription to Foxtel, or Foxtel Now if you only want to stream Foxtel channels.

Key game information: Rugby Championship 2019, Week 2 – New Zealand vs South Africa

Date: Saturday, July 27

Kick-off: 5:35pm (AEST) – 7:35pm (local)

Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

TV: Live, Fox Sports 505

Online: Live, Foxtel App, Foxtel Now, Kayo Sports

Betting: All Blacks $1.22, Springboks $4.40

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Squads

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett; 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane; 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 TJ Perenara; 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Matt Todd, 6 Shannon Frizell; 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick; 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Interchange: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Angus Ta’avao, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 George Bridge

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Interchange: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel

Don’t forget to tune in here on The Roar where we will cover the game with a live blog, scores, highlights and analysis of all the action from Wellington.