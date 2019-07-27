Aussie swimmer fails doping test: report

Only FINA can snuff out doping: Phelps
Legendary US Olympian Michael Phelps supports Australian Mack Horton’s anti-doping protest but doubts FINA will change their ways any time soon.
Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has reportedly tested positive to a banned substance.
Nine Network reports that Jack left the Australian team bound for the world swimming titles in South Korea after being informed she had failed a doping test.
Jack was a shock withdrawal before the titles after revealing on social media she would not compete due to “personal reasons”.
