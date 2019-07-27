The Roar
Aussie swimmer fails doping test: report
Laine Clark
One hour ago
Shayna Jack. (Photo by Delly Carr/Getty Images)
Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has reportedly tested positive to a banned substance.

Nine Network reports that Jack left the Australian team bound for the world swimming titles in South Korea after being informed she had failed a doping test.

Jack was a shock withdrawal before the titles after revealing on social media she would not compete due to “personal reasons”.

MORE TO COME.

© AAP

