North's Rhyce Shaw denies coaching rumours

North Melbourne caretaker coach Rhyce Shaw says rumours that he is about to be offered a three-year deal is news to him.

Rhyce Shaw says he’s none the wiser as to whether he has landed the North Melbourne head coaching role despite reports he is about to sign a three-year deal.

Shaw has been impressive since taking over as caretaker coach in round 11, leading the team to four AFL wins from eight games.

Saturday’s 49-point loss to West Coast was the first time the Kangaroos have copped a thrashing under Shaw.

Before the match, rumours were rife North Melbourne had decided on Shaw as their full-time head coach for next year and beyond.

The Kangaroos are reportedly set to offer Shaw a two-year deal, with an option for a third season.

Shaw said those rumours were news to him as he digested the defeat.

“Nothing has really changed. There’s been that smoke for a long time. I can’t control that,” Shaw said.

“Do I expect to be offered a contract (in the coming days)? No, not really. My sole focus is on next week. I’ve been through the process, had a chat with the coaching committee, and that was good.

“I’ve been kept up to date on every scenario, and hopefully I’ll continue to be kept up to date.”

