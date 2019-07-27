Wallabies vs Argentina live stream and TV guide

The 2019 Rugby Championship rolls into its second week, as the Wallabies and Argentina put everything on the line. This is The Roar’s guide to streaming the match live online in Australia, or watching it on TV.

The first thing you’ll need to know about this match is that it’s set to be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, on Saturday, July 27 with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm (AEST).

The stakes on this match are huge for the overall outcome of the Rugby Championship if either team is going to walk away with top spot when it comes to a close.

Because of the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year, the Rugby Championship has been reduced to three games per side, meaning the Wallabies and Argentina, after losing to South Africa and New Zealand respectively last week, must win both of their remaining games to have any hope of taking the overall prize.

How to watch the game on TV in Australia

There will be two ways to watch this Rugby Championship Test in Australia, with both Foxtel and free to air TV covering all Wallabies matches under the current broadcast rights deal.

Fox Sports, who are also broadcasting other Rugby Championship matches not featuring the Wallabies, will be the place to go.

Their coverage will begin at the conclusion of New Zealand and South Africa, which kicks off at the earlier time of 5:35pm (AEST) in Wellington, with the matches set to be broadcast on Channel 505.

To watch the coverage on Fox Sports, you’ll need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.

The other way to tune in will be through Channel 10, who will start their coverage at 7:30pm (AEST).

How to live stream the game online in Australia

Because the game is going to be broadcast on both Fox Sports and Channel Ten in Australia, it leaves plenty of options for streaming to audiences.

To stream the Fox Sports, coverage, the best way to go about it will be to use Kayo Sports.

Otherwise, you can also use Foxtel Now to stream Foxtel channels, or the Foxtel App if you have a TV subscription already in place.

Channel Ten will also have live stream coverage of their broadcast through the TenPlay website or application.

Here at The Roar, you’ll also be able to stay across all the action throughout the match as we cover this Test with live scores, a blog, highlights and all the analysis post-game.