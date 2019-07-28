Anthony Seibold knows Storm will be up for Broncos

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has seen first hand how much NRL games against the Broncos mean for Melbourne mentor Craig Bellamy.

If there’s one thing Anthony Seibold knows about Craig Bellamy, it’s that the Melbourne Storm coach loves an NRL match against Brisbane.

Seibold was an assistant to Bellamy – the man he describes as the best coach he’s ever worked with – during his apprenticeship before eventually going on to become a head coach himself.

As Brisbane prepare to face the table-topping Storm at Suncorp Stadium on Friday, the Broncos coach is only too aware of how well-prepared their opponent will be.

“I’m not sure (why), you’d have to ask Bellyache but I know he gets up for the Broncos games,” Seibold said.

“He’ll have them ready to go.

“I love Bellyache as a person, a coach and I’ve got so much respect for that organisation. They’ll be ready to play at their best.”

The visit of the Storm looms as a major test of Brisbane’s finals credentials.

The Broncos’ 34-12 hammering of ailing Gold Coast on Saturday lifted Seibold’s team into the top eight, having been a lowly 14th after a three-game losing run in June.

The Storm will be determined to bounce back after their agonising golden-point loss to Manly but Seibold didn’t feel the clash would be season-defining for his team.

“At the moment they’re the best team in the competition,” Seibold said.

“They’ve been in the last three grand finals. They’ve got probably the best player that’s ever played the game. They’ve got, in my opinion, the best coach that’s coached our game.

“It’s going to be a really big test but whatever happens our season’s not defined by what happens next Friday night.”

The Broncos are hopeful Alex Glenn’s groin strain won’t prevent him facing the Storm while young halfback Tom Dearden is also expected to have recovered from the ankle injury which has kept him sidelined since early June.

Queensland representative forward Matt Gillett (groin) may also return while Tom Flegler will be available after missing the Titans clash due to suspension.

Seibold however said he’ll be wary of rushing Dearden in against Melbourne with Jake Turpin likely to stay in the No.7 jersey for another week.

“I’m not decided on that, Turps has done a fantastic job there – we’ve won three and drawn one of our last four games … I just want to have a think about that.”

