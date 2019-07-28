WATCH: Fresh knee fears for Dogs veteran Dale Morris

Western Bulldogs veteran Dale Morris has left Sunday’s AFL clash with Fremantle sparking fears he has seriously re-injured his left knee.

Morris ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee in pre-season but capped a remarkable comeback when he was named for his first AFL match of the season against the Dockers at Marvel Stadium.

However, the 36-year-old crumpled to the turf in the third quarter after his left leg buckled under him as he attempted to change direction chasing a ground ball.

