WATCH: Fresh knee fears for Dogs veteran Dale Morris
Jason Phelan
One hour ago
Western Bulldogs veteran Dale Morris has left Sunday’s AFL clash with Fremantle sparking fears he has seriously re-injured his left knee.

Morris ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee in pre-season but capped a remarkable comeback when he was named for his first AFL match of the season against the Dockers at Marvel Stadium.

However, the 36-year-old crumpled to the turf in the third quarter after his left leg buckled under him as he attempted to change direction chasing a ground ball.

