The key is patience

A lot of Knights fans are asking whether or not we’ll make the eight.

I think we’ll just make it or just miss it. I did say we could make the top four but it’s looking far out of reach. I may have even said Nathan Brown is under the finals or bust situation.

I don’t know whether or not that’s the case and if I’m wrong, I’ll own it and admit it. I’m not a time traveller and I cannot predict the future, if I could I’ll be a billionaire by the end of the year due to the lottery.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

A lot of Knights fans are voicing their frustrations after losing to the Tigers. Four losses in a row is a tough pill to swallow particularly when three of them have been at home and after surrendering decent leads.

We can still make the eight but a ruthless all or nothing mindset could make a major difference. That kind of shift really pushes your mentality to a whole new level.

This is Nathan Brown’s first year with an elite force and there’s a lot of work to be done. Could we win the big one this year? Slim chance but I’m not going to bet on it.

If we do, I stand by my word for what I’ll do and every Knights supporter reading this knows what I said I’ll do.

Here’s a message to my fellow supporters. After all the rebuilding, here we stand for our team as we did during those times. We may not be football players but we’re still a part of that team as supporters.

The rebuilding is done and so are the excuses. This year, the idea is to set a platform as I have said before, we could make the eight or miss it but either way, a platform is set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just like music, some of the greatest bands of all time weren’t considered such when they began, they earned it with all their work. Always the argument between Queen, The Beatles and Pink Floyd plus Led Zeppelin sometimes get thrown in the mix. They all worked for the success they earned.

All I ask is for you all is to be patient. Rome wasn’t built in a day. It’s like bodybuilders, they weren’t born with all the muscles they got, they trained in the gym, ate the right foods, were patient and very dedicated to accomplish their goal. It takes a very long time.

Take a look at Andrew Johns, he wasn’t born as a world-class footballer, he became that over his career and got better. Kalyn Ponga is a top player and will get better as the years go on. We will make the eight and whether this year or next, it will happen.

Look at some of the elite teams in the NRL like Melbourne, South Sydney and Eastern Suburbs. They built for the success they got to be constantly dominant. It took each team a long time to build success. Some of them raised their players from the get-go and signed others to form the right combinations.

For the Knights, they have a lot of work to do before they’re a threatening force for their next premiership. I want to believe it could happen this year and believe me, I do but in a reality check, there’s a lot more work to do.

We as fans have to wait for the time then that season will come in which we finally win the big one then we can look back on the days of our struggles and our days of building towards the grand final win and say “It was absolutely worth it.”

Our players need their supporters to back them through thick and thin. The only thing stronger than the connection the players have with the supporters and visa versa is the connection the supporters have with each other. We may have a lot of similarities or be polar opposites, but our one common similarity is we are truly dedicated to our Newcastle Knights.

Advertisement