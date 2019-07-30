Is it time to recognise the Sea Eagles as a genuine contender?

In one of the most thrilling golden-point finishes in recent history, the Manly Sea Eagles escaped the AAMI Park cauldron with an incredible 11-10 victory over the Melbourne Storm.

The win sees Des Hasler’s side inch closer to what appeared to be the most unlikely of finals appearances at the start of the season.

But, with a strong record against the four clubs sitting above them on the ladder, are the Sea Eagles firming as a genuine premiership contender for 2019?

We were joined on the Game of Codes podcast by Roar NRL expert Joe Frost to look over Manly’s season and make a call on whether they can lift the Provan-Summons trophy this October.

Listen to the discussion:



Following an incredibly tumultuous season that saw previous coach Trent Barrett shown the door, not much was expected of the Northern Beaches club this season, even with premiership-winning coach Des Hasler returning.

But the club has navigated extended absences to Daly Cherry-Evans (injury, Origin), Tom Trbojevic (injury) and Dylan Walker (suspension) to sit fifth on the ladder coming into the home stretch.

