Test cricket: Ashes stats that matter

Here are the numbers that matter for the upcoming Ashes series.

71 – England and Australia will contest the 71st Ashes series. The first official Ashes Test took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1882.

33 – Australia currently hold the edge by winning the Ashes on 33 occasions compared to England’s 32. There have been five draws.

1972 – The year an Ashes series most recently ended in a draw. England won two matches and lost two – the third Test at Trent Bridge was drawn – but as holders retained the urn.

5 – The Ashes series is traditionally played out over five Test matches at five different venues and this year they are Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval.

195 – Shane Warne has taken more wickets in Ashes Test matches than any other player. Glenn McGrath (157) is next on the all-time list.

5,028 – The record for most runs scored in Ashes Tests, by Sir Don Bradman at an average of 89.78. He played in 37 matches from 1928 to 1948.

19 – Bradman also holds the record for most centuries scored in Ashes Tests. Australia’s Steve Smith, sixth on the all-time list, leads the way for current players with eight.

364 – The highest score in a single Ashes innings, made by England’s Len Hutton at The Oval in 1938.

903 – Hutton’s triple century helped England amass the highest single-innings total in the same match, 7(dec)-903. England won by an innings and 579 runs, the biggest margin of victory in Test history.

1956 – The year England’s Jim Laker claimed all but one of Australia’s wickets in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. He took nine for 37 in the first innings and 10 for 53 in the second.

3 – Australia have whitewashed England on three occasions, winning an Ashes Test series 5-0 in 1920-21, 2006-7 and 2013-14. England have never achieved the same feat.

16 – England’s longest run without an Ashes win stretched 16 years from 1989 to 2005 when Australia won eight successive series.

2 – England won the second Test of the 2005 series at Edgbaston by two runs, the narrowest margin of victory in Ashes history, and went on to win the series 2-1 to break Australia’s stranglehold.

36 – Australia were all out for the lowest total in Ashes history in the first Test of the 1902 series at Edgbaston, but salvaged a draw thanks to rain.