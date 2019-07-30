The XI Australia must pick for the first Ashes Test

One of the most intriguing Ashes series in a long time begins this week, with Australia taking on England on Thursday night (our time), at Edgbaston.

Australia’s 17-man squad was announced late last week, with a couple of omissions raising eyebrows.

But the drama doesn’t end there, with the XI for the first Test yet to be named – which will be sure to generate plenty more discussion.

So, who should Justin Langer and co. name for the first Test?

We had Roar cricket expert David Schout on the line on the Game of Codes podcast to make a call on which players should get the baggy green for the Birmingham Test.

Listen to the discussion:



Australia’s squad for the 2019 Ashes series

Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Patrick Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

England’s squad for the 2019 Ashes series

Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes (vc), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

