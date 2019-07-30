Wallabies veteran re-signs with Waratahs for 2020

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale has his eye on a fourth World Cup after signing on with the NSW Waratahs for another Super Rugby season.

The 30-year-old resisted the lure of lucrative overseas offers to re-sign with the Waratahs and is in sight of becoming their most capped player.

He will provide some stability and much-needed experience for NSW, who are yet to appoint a new coach, and for the Wallabies, with many stars opting to leave after this year’s World Cup in Japan.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

That includes his Waratahs teammates Bernard Foley and Sekope Kepu as well as Test cohorts Will Genia, David Pocock and Samu Kerevi, who are all heading to play overseas after the tournament.

With Test 83 caps under his belt, Beale felt he still had another four more years of rugby in him, putting him in contention for the 2023 World Cup in France.

But he wants to win more silverware before then.

Beale said winning just one title (2014) as well as two Rugby Championships (2011 and 2015) from a professional career that began in 2007, was the prime motivation to continue playing Super Rugby.

“Obviously, World Cup years bring about change and we’re in an exciting period here at the Waratahs with some exciting young players and a new coach to be appointed,” Beale said.

“To be able to play a part in that journey is exciting, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve in 2020.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beale has made 156 Super Rugby appearances, with 142 of them at NSW – just nine games shy of retired prop Benn Robinson’s record.

He made his Super Rugby debut in 2007 before spending two seasons with the Melbourne Rebels and a stint in the UK before returning to the Waratahs.

“I’ve spent the vast majority of my career here in NSW representing the Waratahs, it’s been an honour and something I’ll always be thankful for,” Beale said.

“To represent your home state in a competition like Super Rugby, having made wonderful memories and friends is really special; I’m looking forward to building on that in 2020.”

© AAP