What happened? AFL Round 19, 2019

There may only have been three out of nine games that had a margin of less than 20 points, but there were plenty of issues that came to the fore.

There are still thirteen teams that are realistically in with a chance of filling the eight spots for September action.

There are a few coaches who could be looking for jobs at the end of the season, with pressure mounting on the likes of Ross Lyon and Don Pyke.

Top five coaches of Round 19

1. Adam Simpson (West Coast Eagles)

2. Luke Beveridge (Western Bulldogs)

3. Brett Ratten (St Kilda Saints)

4. David Teague (Carlton Blues)

5. Stuart Dew (Gold Coast Suns)

Coaches under the pump

Ross Lyon (Fremantle Dockers) – Fremantle showed little resistance and displayed minimal effort and hunger for the contest as they were outplayed by the Western Bulldogs.

Don Pyke (Adelaide Crows) – It didn’t appear as if the game plan of Adelaide would stack up against a Carlton side full of belief and that’s exactly what happened. It also looked like Carlton had a better system than Adelaide.

Nathan Buckley (Collingwood Magpies) – Buckley should be embarrassed and worried by the manner in which Collingwood performed in Round 19.

If Nathan Buckley was coaching Richmond and Damien Hardwick was coaching Collingwood then who would have won?

Round 19 key points

Collingwood Magpies vs Richmond Tigers

Woeful Magpies deplorable

Collingwood started well from the perspective of the balance of play, but not on the scoreboard, then Richmond built up momentum and a fairly substantial lead of 26 points at quarter time.

Collingwood were fortunate not to lose the game by at least ten goals.

Magic Moment: Jordan de Goey kicked an outstanding goal to narrow the margin to five goals and give them some hope in the third quarter.

Who Stood out from the pack? Dylan Grimes was instrumental in Richmond having a comfortable victory.

What went right? Richmond player played their role for the team. Richmond’s forward line functioned well. Jordan de Goey and Jack Crisp were two shinning lights from a Collingwood perspective.

What went wrong? Richmond could have won the game by a huge margin; had they taken all their chances.

Trent Cotchin couldn’t play for most of the game due to suffering a hamstring injury. Mason Cox didn’t perform adequately and should be in the conversation when it comes to who deserves to be dropped in Round 20 for Collingwood.

Hawthorn Hawks vs Brisbane Lions

Lions nearly seal top-four spot

Brisbane won the game even though they had three fewer scoring shots.

Magic Moments: Shaun Burgoyne kicked two goals to show what a quality footballer he has been.

Who stood out from the pack? Lachie Neale showed why he should win the Brownlow Medal with an impressive performance.

What went right? Brisbane once again proved that they may well be a contender when finals come around.

What went wrong? Alex Witherden suffered an injury in the first quarter. Hawthorn’s kicking for goal was disappointing.

Carlton Blues vs Adelaide Crows

No Kreuzer, no worries

Adelaide managed to kick three of the first four goals, but after that it was all Carlton.

Magic Moments: Matthew Kennedy snapped the ball around the corner in the first quarter to kick Carlton’s second goal of the game.

Who stood out from the pack? Levi Casboult kicked his goals at important times in the context of the game. Patrick Cripps was outstanding and Sam Walsh showed why he is an important player for Carlton.

What went right? Carlton had an exceptional first half, after they conceded three of the first four goals.

What went wrong? Carlton gave away two fifty metre penalties in a row that led to Taylor Walker kicking his second goal of the first quarter.

Adelaide looked disjointed and didn’t appear to be adequately prepared for the game. Adelaide battled to take a contested mark for the whole game.

West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

West Coast cruise to easy victory

West Coast were good in the first quarter, but North Melbourne fought back in the second quarter to be within three goals at half time.

Following that it was relatively one sided with West Coast dominating the contest.

Magic Moment: Josh J. Kennedy kicked the six hundredth goal of his career, which was his sixth goal of the match.

Who stood out from the pack? Josh J. Kennedy kicked seven goals, playing a key role in West Coast winning the game.

What went right? West Coast were impressive, putting in a ruthless display against North Melbourne.

What went wrong? North Melbourne were beaten fairly comprehensively and were uncompetitive.

St Kilda Saints vs Melbourne Demons

St Kilda win arm wrestle

St Kilda won a game where the game ebbed and flowed as far as the scoreboard was concerned.

Brett Ratten’s coaching was outstanding; it was epitomised by the manner in which he dealt with a silly free kick that Jake Carlisle gave away in the third quarter; Ratten spoke to him on the phone and then consoled him at the three quarter time break, when he could of done the opposite.

Magic Moment: Josh Bruce took the ball out of the ruck and kicked St Kilda’s second goal of the first quarter.

Who stood out from the pack? Sebastian Ross was probably the difference between the two sides with two goals, thirty-one possessions and an impressive nine tackles.

What went right? The game was an extremely exciting game to watch with plenty of lead changes.

What went wrong? Melbourne lost a game that they could have won.

Port Adelaide Power vs Greater West Sydney Giants

GWS take Giant leap in tight tussle

Greater West Sydney led all night to edge out Port Adelaide in a low scoring contest.

Magic Moment: Connor Rozee kicked Port Adelaide’s third goal of the match in the second quarter; it was an impressive snap around the corner.

Who stood out from the pack? Travis Boak was in a class of his own with forty possessions.

What went right? The two Jeremys – Finlayson and Cameron – kicked six of Greater West Sydney’s eight goals.

What went wrong? The game was a low scoring contest with fifteen goals kicked by the two teams combined. Port Adelaide had twenty scoring shots to Greater West Sydney’s sixteen, but lost the game by a point.

Western Bulldogs vs Fremantle Dockers

Bulldogs on song, Dockers lack resilience and a plan

The Western Bulldogs were outstanding, particularly in the first half, where the game was extremely one sided.

On the other side the ledger, Fremantle’s performance was disgusting as they didn’t perform at an adequate level.

Magic Moment: Marcus Bontempelli kicked the Western Bulldogs fourth goal of the game in the first quarter; it was from the centre bounce, a clearance.

Who stood out from the pack? Marcus Bontempelli was in a class of his own, Jack Macrae wasn’t far behind him in terms of his level of performance.

What went right? The first quarter was a high scoring one with both teams scoring a lot of goals; twelve between the two teams. The Western Bulldogs style of play was fantastic; they completely outplayed Fremantle.

What went wrong? Fremantle didn’t even do the basics right; their first half was shocking, as they appeared unprepared for the game.

Luke Ryan and Dale Morris suffered injuries that meant that they were unable to complete the four quarters for their respective teams.

Sydney Swans vs Geelong Cats

Cats claw back to stay top of the ladder

Sydney started relatively well, only conceding one goal in the first quarter, but Geelong fought back to make the scores level at half time. In the second half Geelong controlled the game on the scoreboard for much of the game winning the game fairly comfortably.

Magic Moment: Tom Hawkins kicked Geelong’s first goal of the game from the pocket approximately fifty metres out.

Who stood out from the pack? Tom Hawkins was outstanding, finishing the game with five goals.

What went right? The game was close for the first half, making it a good spectacle to watch from a neutral perspective. Both teams kicked relatively accurately as far as goal kicking was concerned, particularly in the second half.

What went wrong? Geelong only kicked one goal in the first quarter and Sydney only managed to kick a solitary goal in the third.

Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers

Bombers come back once again

Gold Coast led for much of the first half, but Essendon fought back to win a tight tussle.

Magic Moment: Alex Sexton kicked Gold Coast Suns fourth goal of the game with a long goal from outside the fifty-metre mark.

Who stood out from the pack? Jarrod Witts led from the front, showing why he is co-captain of the Gold Coast Suns.

What went right? Gold Coast Suns first quarter was impressive.

What went wrong? Essendon were robbed of a goal that should have been awarded when the ball clearly crossed the line, thankfully it didn’t affect the result of the game.