Where has it all gone wrong for the Adelaide Crows?

After winning the minor premiership in 2017 and entering that year’s grand final as favourites, precious little has gone right for the Adelaide Crows.

Lauded for their incredible scoring power and strength in every position, Don Pyke’s side were warm favourites to avenge their grand final loss heading into the 2018 season.

But, in one of the bigger shocks this decade, the Crows completely misfired and finished in 12th. Now, after four losses in five games, they find themselves in a dogfight to hold onto eighth spot as we head into the final month of the home-and-away season.

How have the Crows fallen so far from their 2017 perch?

We got Roar AFL expert Marnie Cohen on the Game of Codes podcast to look at where it’s gone wrong for club, as well as whether Pyke is the right man to coach the club going forward.

Listen to the discussion:



The fourth-year coach received the dreaded ‘full support of the board’ spiel yesterday morning on Triple M radio in Adelaide, with club legend Mark Ricciuto declaring Pyke was “absolutely safe, for now.”

Visit our Game of Codes hub to catch the full episode and be sure to subscribe and review on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else you’re listening.