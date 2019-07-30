Why NRL coaches need to pipe down on refereeing

Another week, another set of fresh refereeing controversies in the NRL. This time, however, the coaches were very vocal about it in their press conferences.

Nathan Brown, Stephen Kearney, Trent Robinson, Ivan Cleary and Ricky Stuart all had something to say about the officials, the rules or a combination of both in their post-match addresses last weekend.

Cleary reportedly had a heated exchange with Ashley Klein in the tunnel during half-time of Penrith’s loss to Canberra, while Kearney stopped mere millimetres short of blaming the referees for the Warriors’ loss to Parramatta on Saturday.

Do coaches have a right to feel as aggrieved as they do by refereeing controversy? Or, is it high time they just piped down and got on with it?

We were joined by Roar NRL expert Joe Frost on the Game of Codes podcast to talk NRL refereeing and whether it really is as bad as the media makes it out to be.

Listen to the discussion:



Luke Keary raised a dissenting opinion to the referee barrage when we spoke to the media recently, saying the players and coaches make mistakes too and that it’s unfair to elevate refereeing mistakes higher than the others.

