David Warner's leap of gold

Who remembers a sorrowful, hiccupping David Warner in that press conference in Sydney, where he admitted to masterminding the infamous ball-tampering saga at Newlands?

As he traversed through an emotional meltdown, the belligerent opening batsman was resigned to the fact that he may never represent Australia again.

Shortly after, Warner was stripped of his official sponsors and his participation in the upcoming IPL 2018 also came to an abrupt, sorry, conclusion.

Fifteen months on, the bull of New South Wales is back to his usual routine of piling up runs upon runs for Australia and playing match-winning knocks for his country, as the backbone of the top order.

This tumultuous rise to the top-draw, however, didn’t escalate from the commencement of the World Cup. Rather, the southpaw had given indications of his ominous form in this year’s IPL.

Once again, Warner proved to be a vital cog for Sunrisers Hyderabad, with eight fifties and a ton on his way to amassing a staggering 690 runs.

At the World Cup, Warner’s tenacity and steadfastness were on display from the start. Initially, he struggled to find the right timing and his strike rate was nowhere near what we were used to savoring.

His sluggish 56 off 84 deliveries against India, when the Aussies were chasing a mammoth total in the vicinity of 350, was chastised. Despite putting up solid performances, albeit by his standards slow, doubts and question marks began to rise over the left-hander’s intent.

It was only in the game against Pakistan, on a chilly day at Taunton, that the Warner of the old surfaced. Excellent hand-eye coordination, energetic foot movement, boisterous calls, balanced poise and posture, and the whiplash effect of hitting both through and across the line were all synced together as he brought up a battling hundred to keep Australia in the hunt.

This was followed by his trademark jump of jubilation, Warner’s very own leap of gold.

Warner’s tournament wasn’t a walk in the park though – he had to keep upping the ante as far as scoring runs at a modern-day rate was concerned and deal with the jeering of English fans.

Every time he was fielding on the fence and went strolling out of the inner ring to collect the ball from the stands or marched out in his batting attire towards the 22 yards, fans would hurl abuse at the villain of international cricket.

But the white noise, as he once referred to these hoots and snipes, didn’t ruffle Warner. In fact, he began to feel he thrived on it.

He has went as far as wearing ear pods while batting in the nets and listening to mellow music most of the time.

Following his redemption against Pakistan, Warner stockpiled 166 against Bangladesh and 122 against South Africa, notching up a total of 647 runs – one run short of Rohit Sharma’s 648 as most runs at the tournament – at an exceptional average of 71.9. He had done enough to be showered with praise and, more importantly, cement a spot for the Ashes.

It’s nearly two decades since Australia last brought the urn back from the United Kingdom and Warner has been named in Tim Paine’s infantry to battle it out in the chilly, treacherous conditions.

English tours and crowds can have a tormenting effect on a player’s psyche but amidst the boos and jeers that will welcome Australia, Warner’s new mode of keeping it placid and relaxing might well do the job for him and his country.

All of a sudden, he is a warrior with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

